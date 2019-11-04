|
|
Ray Sorrell
June 4, 1932 - November 2, 2019
Raleigh
Ray Sorrell, 87, passed away at home Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. A native of Wake Co., he was the son of the late Matthew and Truvie Myatt Sorrell. Ray was former Chief for the Garner Police Dept. and then helped to establish and become the first Chief for the State Capitol Police in 1967. Ray was an avid fisherman who loved saltwater fishing and boating. After retirement he and his wife Betty loved to travel in their motor-home. Funeral service will be at 2:00PM Tuesday Nov. 5 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Hwy. 50 in Garner, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Along with his parents Ray was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Sorrell and a brother Gordon Sorrell. Ray is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Stevens Sorrell; son, Steve Sorrell; granddaughter, Michelle Denning and husband Bob and great-grandson Will Denning. The family will receive friends and relatives Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Flowers are welcome or Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund 15772 NC Hwy. 50 Garner, NC 27529. The family would like to give a special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 4, 2019