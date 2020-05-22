Ray Strickland
Edwin Ray Strickland (Ray)

Raleigh

Edwin Ray Strickland (Ray) of Raleigh, NC died May 18, 2020 from natural causes. He was 89. Ray was survived by his wife Helen Heath of Raleigh, daughters Donna Benton (Don) of Carolina Beach; Debra Bergold (Alan) of Raleigh; grandson Justin Lisk (Ashlyn) of Raleigh, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews.

Following a private burial, a celebration of life is planned at Hayes Barton Baptist Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Broadcast Ministry at https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=11198

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh; www.brownwynneraleighcom


Published in The News and Observer on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
