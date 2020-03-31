|
Ray Woody
Cary
Ray Woody passed away on March 27, 2020, in his apartment in the Glenaire community of Cary, NC. The family celebrates his life, so well lived and given, and grieves the departure of a man who shaped our lives for good in so many ways. Ray was the first son of George Washington Woody, Sr. and Molly Ethel Woody, and the elder brother of George, Jr. Ray grew up in Danville, Va., earned valedictorian of George Washington High School, and graduated from the University of Virginia.
Ray was married to his wife, Jean Garrett Woody, for sixty years and joins her in heaven following her recent death. Ray was a career employee of IBM, retired into real estate work with his son, and volunteered with the Wake County Election Board and Rex Surgery Center. He was active in many churches as a deacon, teacher, and committee leader, including Hope Community Church and First Baptist Church of Cary. He volunteered in leadership for 20 years with Bible Study Fellowship.
Ray is survived by his son, Kevin Ray Woody and his wife, Bonnie. Salem Raye Smith (Jack), Caleb Woody, and Grant (Trilby), Bruce and Jilla Brewer and Brandon Brewer are his grandchildren. Taylor, Emma, Abigail, Finn, Henry, Liam, Raegan, Mac, Isaac, and Cooper Ray are his great grandchildren.
The family delights and affirms the Christian principle that those who have chosen to follow Jesus "will be absent from the body but present with the Lord."
More details available at:
www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2020