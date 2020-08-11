1/2
Rayford Bunn Sr.
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Rayford D. Bunn, Sr.

May 7, 1930 - August 9, 2020

Raleigh

Rayford Dewman Bunn, Sr., 90, passed away Sunday. A native of Wake County, he was the son of Clyde and Bettie Batten Bunn. Rayford, a NCSU campus policeman, was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on cars and cruises.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Hayes Chapel Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Clara C. Bunn; children, Ray Bunn, Jr. (Linda), Ronnie Bunn (Kaiya), Jerry Bunn (Yolanda ), Shelby Denny, Linda Franklin (Ron), Linda Bunn (Ray), Jimmy Murray, Les Murray (Josie); 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Pat); sisters, Joann (Allen) and Janie, as well as a large and loving extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Andy Bunn and 13 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributes in his memory to a charity of your choice.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
