Rayford L. Pate
1937 - 2020
Rayford L. Pate

Raleigh

Rayford L. Pate, 82 of Raleigh, died peacefully April 29, 2020.

Rayford was born December 17, 1937 in Sumpter, SC to Vernon and Antonia Pate.

He attended Sumpter High School, Elon College and enjoyed a long and successful career with Phillips Petroleum Company.

He was an avid golfer and skier and loved to travel and spend time with family and friends at the beach.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Pate Meier, Elizabeth Pate Readmond; grandchildren, Matthew, Marc and Shelby Meier, Bryce and Marissa Readmond and his great grandchildren, Coby and Carter Meier; his nephew and niece Danny and Janet Pate and his beloved cousin Carol Lee Reese.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Published in The News and Observer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
