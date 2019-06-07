Services Service 11:00 AM in the auditorium at Carolina Meadows Chapel Hill , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Dawson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond Dawson

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond H. Dawson



October 12, 1927-June 2, 2019



Chapel Hill, NC



Raymond H. Dawson died June 2, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Alice Jo McKeehen Dawson; by his sister, Mildred Weller of Houston, TX; by his brother, Herbert Dawson, Jr., of Garland, TX; and Daisy and many other beloved animal family members. He is survived by his daughters, Alice Dawson and her husband James R. Kessler of Chapel Hill; Carolyn Beverly and her husband, Jesse M. Beverly of Chapel Hill; his grandson, Jason Beverly of Durham; and his dear cat Raven.



Dawson and his wife were natives of Arkansas. They moved to North Carolina in 1951, after a year of graduate study at Vanderbilt, and he taught briefly at Presbyterian Junior College for Men in Maxton. They then moved to Chapel Hill where Dawson received the Ph.D in 1958. They then went to Ohio State University, and in the fall of 1960 he returned to the political science department at UNC-Chapel Hill as assistant professor. In the next few years he received a Tanner Award and an award from the Danforth Foundation for outstanding teaching and he was for three years director of the Freshmen Honors Program. He served as Fulbright Lecturer in Kings College, University of London in 1964-65. In 1967-68 he was visiting professor at Columbia University in New York. In 1968 he was appointed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the General College at UNC-Chapel Hill. He served in that office until 1972 when he was named vice president for academic affairs for the University as re-constitued by a special session of the General Assembly in 1971, to be comprised of all 16 public universities. He served in that position until 1992. After teaching briefly at UNC-Wilmington he returned to the political science department at UNC-Chapel Hill and taught there until his retirement in 1998.



Dawson was a member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the American Political Science Association, and the Southern Political Science Association. He received the William R. Davie Award from the Trustees of the University at Chapel Hill and the University Award from the Board of Governors. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by North Carolina State University, and the faculty of the University at Chapel Hill presented him with the Thomas Jefferson Award.



The Dawsons became members of University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill in August of 1955, and in years following both he and Mrs. Dawson each served for several years as members of the Session. He served for a term on the old Department of International Justice and Good Will of the National Council of Churches.



A service in celebration of the life of Raymond Dawson will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 11:00 a.m., in the auditorium at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill. Contributions in memory of Ray Dawson may be made to the University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, the Mug Fund at Cole Park Veterinary Hospital in Chapel Hill to help injured and sick stray animals, or any charity that supports the wellbeing of people or animals. Published in The News & Observer from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries