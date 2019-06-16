Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Raymond Dow Odell Obituary
Raymond Dow Odell

"RD"

Knightdale

Raymond Dow "R.D." Odell, 61, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born February 18, 1958 in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Arthur Odell and Kathryn Odell. R.D. graduated from NC State University in 1996 and remained an avid Wolfpack fan. He made his career as a Civil Engineer with Louis Berger in Raleigh. He was a member of Green Pines Baptist Church for over 20 years. R.D. was a beloved husband, father and Papa.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Franklinton.

The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Surviving: wife, Brenda Fontenot Odell; son, Ray Odell, II; daughter, Renee Beck (Robbie); grandchildren: Cody Stepp, Todd, Gage, and Jett Odell, Katie and Nate Beck; brothers: Bob Odell (Barbara), Bruce Odell (Gay).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Pines Baptist Church, 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019
