Raymond Earl Lee
December 19, 1936 - November 3, 2019
Clayton
Raymond Earl Lee, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond had fought a courageous battle with liver cancer this last year, maintaining a positive attitude to the end, and finding daily comfort in the love, laughter and constant presence of his family.
A native of Clayton, NC, Raymond was born on December 19, 1936, the son of the late TR and Lena Lee. Raymond grew up in a family that believed in hard work, good deeds and devotion to God. In his early life, he attended Tippet's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where he made a profession of faith. Growing up, Raymond worked on the family farm where he did a little bit of everything including plowing, cultivating and harvesting wheat, baling hay, planting and picking cotton, and planting and barning tobacco. His daily chore was to milk a cow in the morning before going to school and again at the end of the day! Later he worked in the family oil and gas business. Raymond always had an entrepreneurial spirit that led him to open his own gas station in Raleigh for a short period of time. He established "Lee's Fruit and Produce" at the original State Farmer's Market in downtown Raleigh, NC and moved to its existing location on Lake Wheeler Road which continues today. In his earlier years, Raymond loved hauling fruits and vegetables long distances so that everyone could enjoy the "best produce" anywhere! Raymond loved to work and despite declining health, he continued to make the daily trip to the Market until his last few weeks of life. In addition to produce, Raymond invested in real estate and people. He had a big heart and many people experienced his generosity.
Raymond graduated from Clayton High School where he drove a bus and met the love of his life, Shirley Jean Byrd. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Raymond had a passion for race cars and participated in many races over the years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family watching sports and NASCAR racing and fishing. He was an avid Tar Heel and Dallas Cowboys fan!
Raymond is survived by his wife Shirley Jean Byrd Lee, his daughter Brenda Lee Eason and husband Mike and sons, Raymond Earl (Ray) Lee Jr. and wife Lisa, and Jonathan David Lee and wife Erin. He was a proud granddaddy of seven children: Ryan (Ashley) Eason, Trey Lee, Dylan Lee, Ty Lee, Haley Lee, Caleb Lee, Michael Alves-Lee and two great grandchildren; Kai and Zoie Eason, all of whom he loved dearly. Raymond is also survived by one sister, Joyce Lee Blackley (Ernest), four brothers, Percy (Joyce), George, Fred (Texie), and Hubert (Bonnie), four sisters-in-law, Shirley Lee, Wayne Lee, Peggy Lee, Belle Allen and brother-in-law, Charles (Faye) Byrd, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Proctor Lee, Ernest Lee, Troy Lee, Ricky Lee and Ray Lee, along with brother-in-law, Rudolph Allen and sister-in-law, Cathie Lee.
A service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, at First Baptist Church in Clayton, NC with Dr. Randy Clipp and Reverend Luke Long officiating. Entombment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00-8:30 pm on Wednesday evening, November 6 at McLaurin Funeral Home, 12830 US 70 Business Hwy West, Clayton, NC 27520.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers, doctors and nurses for the loving care and support provided to Raymond over the last year.
While flowers are welcomed, the family has also designated memorial contributions to First Baptist Church Organ Fund at P. O. Box 35, Clayton, NC 27528 and to Transitions HospiceCare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 5, 2019