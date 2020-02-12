|
|
Raymond Brady Hardy
November 2, 1924 - February 6, 2020
Durham
Raymond Brady Hardy passed away on February 6th, 2020. He was born in Cannonsburg, Pa. in 1924 and grew up in Ligonier, Pa. He was a gifted athlete and played football and basketball in high school. After graduation he joined the Navy in WWII, was sent to the Pacific and was in the first wave to hit Okinawa. Being a Navy vet was a source of immense pride for Ray and he wore his US Navy cap and pin proudly. After the war he attended West Virginia University and St. Vincent's College but decided college wasn't his best choice.
He moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL and managed Winn-Dixie stores. It was there that he met the love of his life, Katherine (Jill) Green; they were married for 60 years. Shortly after they were married he started Ft. Lauderdale Produce, which he operated for 28 years. After selling the company, he and Jill moved to North Carolina.
Ray was and could be a charismatic, funny, cantankerous and very gentle man. He served as a Cub Scout pack leader, was a proud member of the Elks, volunteered as a little league coach, played tennis, worked at the Duke golf course, and volunteered with the Duke Children's Classic. He was able to work at the Masters for 17 years and attended more than 20 Final Fours. He was an exceptional golfer in his later years and loved being with and playing with his friends at Umstead Pines Golf Club. Lastly, he completed his bucket list by parachuting out of a plane at 93!!
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Jill, sons Scott (Carol) and Doug (Michele), 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandson. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Alice, his sister Nancy, and two sons, Robin and Tom. Ray asked that there be no memorial service and the family asks for privacy during this difficult time.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020