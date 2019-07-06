|
|
Raymond Newton Mills, Sr.
March 30, 1940 ~ July 3, 2019
Cary
Raymond Newton Mills, Sr., 79, of Cary, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Cary, NC. He was born on March 30, 1940 in Wake County, North Carolina to William and Daisy Wagnor Mills.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jones Mills; daughter, Glynis Young (Dale) of Fuquay Varina, son, Raymond Mills, Jr. (Monica) of Clayton, brother, Talmadge Mills (Bonnie) of Apex, and 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Catawba Springs Christian Church, 6801 Ten Ten Rd, Apex, NC. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will be in Catawba Springs Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Springs Christian Church.
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019