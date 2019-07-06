Home

Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Catawba Springs Christian Church
6801 Ten Ten Rd, Apex, NC
Apex, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Catawba Springs Christian Church
6801 Ten Ten Rd
Apex, NC
View Map
Raymond Newton Mills Sr.


1940 - 2019
Raymond Newton Mills Sr. Obituary
Raymond Newton Mills, Sr.

March 30, 1940 ~ July 3, 2019

Cary

Raymond Newton Mills, Sr., 79, of Cary, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Cary, NC. He was born on March 30, 1940 in Wake County, North Carolina to William and Daisy Wagnor Mills.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jones Mills; daughter, Glynis Young (Dale) of Fuquay Varina, son, Raymond Mills, Jr. (Monica) of Clayton, brother, Talmadge Mills (Bonnie) of Apex, and 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Catawba Springs Christian Church, 6801 Ten Ten Rd, Apex, NC. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will be in Catawba Springs Christian Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Springs Christian Church.
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019
