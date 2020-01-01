Home

Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Reagen Lee Wooten

Reagen Lee Wooten Obituary
Reagen Lee Wooten

YOUNGSVILLE

Reagen Lee Wooten, 23, of Youngsville, passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Pitt County on August 23, 1996. Reagen had a passion for motorcycles and was a graduate of MMI (Motorcycle Mechanics Institute). He was a Motorcycle Technician at MotoMax in Raleigh. His passion for motorcycles did not supersede his love for his family. His presence will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020 at Richland Creek Community Church, 3229 Burlington Mills Rd, Wake Forest. Friends may visit with the family following the service at the church.

Reagen is survived by his mother, Melanie Rogers(Terrell) of Youngsville; father, Jerry Wooten(Carol) of Youngsville; sisters, Ashley Rae Mobley(Taylor Johnson) of Wake Forest and Mary Madelyn Rogers of Youngsville; niece, Raelee Grace; grandmothers, Mary Vandegrift of Wake Forest, Janet Wooten of North Topsail Beach and Mary Jo Rogers of Raleigh; aunt, Lori Kautonen(Asko) of Vihti Jarvi, Finland and seven cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785.

Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.(919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 1, 2020
