Reapa M. McDaniel
1932 - 2020
Reapa Morgan McDaniel.

October 12, 1932 - July 29, 2020

Garner

Reapa Morgan McDaniel, 87, passed away Wednesday. Born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Benjamin and Ollie Rook Morgan.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Survivors include her sons, Danny McDaniel and wife Pat of Charlottesville, VA and Michael McDaniel and Martha Ann of Clayton, NC; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance McDaniel.

Mrs. McDaniel will lie in state at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12:00- 5:00 pm for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register. The family will not be present.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
AUG
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
