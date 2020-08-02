Reapa Morgan McDaniel.
October 12, 1932 - July 29, 2020
Garner
Reapa Morgan McDaniel, 87, passed away Wednesday. Born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Benjamin and Ollie Rook Morgan.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Survivors include her sons, Danny McDaniel and wife Pat of Charlottesville, VA and Michael McDaniel and Martha Ann of Clayton, NC; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance McDaniel.
Mrs. McDaniel will lie in state at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12:00- 5:00 pm for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register. The family will not be present.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.