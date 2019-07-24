Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Mausoleum
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Mausoleum Chapel
Reba J. Rowland


1935 - 2019
Reba J. Rowland Obituary
Reba Jones Rowland

Raleigh

Reba Jones Rowland, 83, passed away on July 20, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital following a brief illness. Born at home in Rose Hill, NC on December 8, 1935; the youngest of four, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Jones and Idella Mae Johnson Jones, sister of the late Leola English, Elizabeth Raynor (the late Connie) and George Washington "G.W." Jones (the late Thelma) and was the wife of the late Bennett A. Rowland, Sr.

Reba had a productive and long-standing career at Rex Hospital as a Certified Register Nurse Anthesetist, retiring in 2005 after over 40 years of service to her community.

She is remembered by her son: Bennett A. Rowland, Jr., of Youngsville; and by her many nieces and nephews and their families.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27th from 10-11 am at the Mausoleum of Raleigh Memorial Park, with a Memorial Service to begin at 11 am in the Mausoleum Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance pet Adoption(www. secondchancenc.org).

Condolences to the family at www.MITCHELLatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019
