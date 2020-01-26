|
|
Rebecca Wyke Hoover Baker
September 12, 1932 - January 24, 2020
Raleigh
Rebecca Wyke Hoover Baker (87) of Raleigh died Friday, January 24, 2020 at home, comforted by her family. Becky was born in Lenoir, NC on September 12, 1932, attended Lenoir High School and went on to Appalachian State Teachers College, majoring in physical education. While there, she enjoyed playing tennis and basketball, and was the Homecoming Queen and May Queen. Becky married her college sweetheart, the late Bobby Joe (BJ) Baker and they wed in August of 1954. They had three children, and remained married 56 years until BJ's passing in 2010. Becky had several passions, including tennis, planting flower and vegetable gardens, whipping up delicious meals, reading, and putting together a puzzle with anyone willing to join her! She became the No. 1 women's tennis player at North Hills Club and would always warmly welcome friends and visitors to her home. She also thoroughly enjoyed family genealogy, traveling (especially to the beach and mountains), and did volunteer work with Meals on Wheels, the Raleigh Prison, a juvenile detention center, and helping as a census worker. Becky was also a very proud member of, and actively involved in St. Marks United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years and utilized her passion for flowers in their gardens.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Becky Jo Byrum (Robert) of Charlotte; son Bruce Baker (Julie Hovrud) of Raleigh; son, Brant Baker (Lisa) of Belhaven, NC; six grandchildren - Josh Byrum (Annette), Lindsay McDermott (Adam), Melissa Byrum, Amy Byrum (Camilo Aguero), Kaylee Law (Armand), and Kristy Beck (John) - and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the families of Curtis Roerick (Michele) and Tanya Walter (Will), children of Bruce and Julie. Becky was predeceased by her husband, B.J. Baker, parents Garland and Lois Hoover, brothers Earl and Albert Hoover, and sisters, Lois "Tut" Davis, Joyce Clark, and Laura Shell.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm, with a reception immediately following the service. She will be buried at 3:00 pm at Historic Oakwood Cemetery, next to her husband, BJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Marks United Methodist Church, 4801 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020