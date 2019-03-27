Rebecca "Gaga" Brisson



Fuquay-Varina



Rebecca "Gaga" Brisson, 93, of Fuquay-Varina passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home.



Rebecca was born April 12, 1925 in Fuquay Springs, North Carolina. She graduated from Fuquay Springs High School and went on to earn an associates degree from Hardbarger Business School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rebecca taught at her alma mater, was an office administrator and bookkeeper for her own business, several churches, and various businesses in North Carolina.



She was a lifetime member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. Rebecca gave her life to Christ as a youth, and later rededicated her life to Christ at a revival service. She was a faithful servant within her family and the Church, a loyal and steadfast friend, and throughout her life championed the cause of persecuted Christians and marginalized individuals and families.



The family will celebrate her life privately.



She is survived by her son, David Arthur Brisson and wife, Edith D. Brisson of Newport; daughter, Phyllis Brisson Lane and husband, Don G. Lane of Fuquay-Varina; granddaughter, Ashley Lane Tanas and husband, Chris of Fuquay-Varina; granddaughter, Jessie Lane McLaughlin and husband, Rhett of La Crescenta, CA; grandson, Daniel Andrew Brisson of Newport; grandson, Theodore Edward Brisson and wife, Scotty McNabb of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Rachel Edith Brisson of Wilmington; grandson, Justin Rutan of Madison, WI; and ten great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Ray Talley, Jr. of Fuquay-Varina.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jessie Talley; her husband, Dan Brisson; sister, Gay Harriet Talley; brother, Dan Talley; sister, Betty Pleasant; and her grandson that passed away in October, David Aaron Brisson, whose birthday was the same day that Gaga passed away. He will never spend a birthday without his Gaga.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: TEAMS for Medical Missions P.O. Box 215, Macungie, PA 18062 (www.t4mm.org) or Christian Deaf Ministries P.O. Box 144, Arkport, NY 14807 (www.christiandeafministies.org)



Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org



Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019