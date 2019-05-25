Rebecca ("Becca") Winsor Carpenter



October 19, 1983 – April 21, 2019



Chapel Hill



Rebecca Winsor Carpenter, 35, (nee Rebecca Winsor Nau) passed away on April 21, 2019, at UNC Hospital, from complications of a chronic illness. Becca was born in New Orleans in 1983 and lived in Chapel Hill for most of her life, graduating from East Chapel Hill High School in 2002. As a young girl she was an outstanding student and exceptional athlete. At the age of 16 she developed leukemia and underwent a bone marrow transplant.



From these experiences, she took an interest in the healing arts. She graduated from Guilford College with a double major in psychology and sports medicine, and became a licensed therapeutic massage therapist with a strong interest in non-traditional healing practices. She was skilled in crafts and made jewelry, organic health products, and beautiful knitted blankets and cowls that she gave to friends or sold in her Etsy shop. She was passionate about helping others and was involved in many kinds of support activities for those with chronic pain and health issues. She had a smile and kind words for everyone she met, and was deeply loved by many for her big heart, positivity, and empathy for others. She was a delightful person interested in a wealth of subjects who brought unique creativity and passion to her many projects.



She married Jeb Carpenter in 2011 and they lived in his home town of New Marlborough, Massachusetts, for five years before returning to Chapel Hill. She is survived by her husband, her parents Jane Winsor and Robert Nau, and her sister Amy Nau.