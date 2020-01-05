|
|
Rebecca Shanks Dean
February 7, 1919 - January 02, 2020
Raleigh
Rebecca Shanks Dean, 100, passed away in Raleigh, NC on January 02, 2020.
Rebecca was born on February 7, 1919 in Oxford, NC to the late Lewis and Ruby Shanks. She graduated from East Carolina University in 1940.
Rebecca married the late Raymond Lee Dean in 1942 and they were married for 49 years before his passing in 1991.
She was a devoted military wife with Raymond being a Col. in the United States Marine Corps., and they made their homes in PA, VA, HI, SC, and NC.
Rebecca was a concert pianist, loved to walk, and enjoyed playing bridge.
She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Lee Dean and brother, Robert Edward Shanks.
Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Barbara Fargarson (Gus), Sandy Dean, and Patricia Moore (Vick); Grandchildren, Alex Fargarson and Morgan Frontczak (Paul); Great-grandchildren Avery, Graeme, and Olivia, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on January 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC).
A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Springmoor Retirement Center's small chapel (1500 Saw Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC).
A private committal will take place on January 8, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund (1500 Saw Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615) and/or Greystone Baptist Church (7509 Lead Mine Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615).
We express our love and appreciation to the Stuart Health Center Staff and doctors, friends, and most of all to her loving family.
Rebecca was a woman of both beauty and grace. Our memories with her will always be cherished.
Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020