Rebecca Boone FInch



August 18, 1932 - May 28, 2019



Bailey



Rebecca Boone Finch, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on August 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Thomas and Mabel Baines Boone. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Willis Edward Finch, Sr.; one sister, Dorothy Griffin; and one brother, Donald Boone.



Rebecca leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Eddie Finch (Lynn). She is also survived by three grandsons, Tripp Finch (Julia), Christopher Finch (Megan) and Nicholas Finch (Shannon); two step granddaughters, Erica Pace (Douglas) and Valerie Alford (Justin); seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Ben, Lizzie, Nathan, Joshua and Rebecca; and brother, Roscoe Boone (Betty Jean).



Rebecca was a faithful member of Bailey Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served in various capacities, especially the choir. She retired from Nash Rocky Mount Schools after 30 years as school secretary at Southern Nash Sr. High School.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bailey Baptist Church, 6646 Deans Street, Bailey, NC 27807.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bailey Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bailey Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bailey Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019