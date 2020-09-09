1/2
Rebecca Morgan Gee

March 18, 1948 - September 1, 2020

Cary, NC

Rebecca Morgan Gee (Becky), 72, of Cary, NC passed away peacefully on September 1. She was born March 18, 1948 to parents Charles and Helen Morgan in Gaston County, NC. Becky graduated from Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia in 1966. She then lived the life of an Air Force spouse, moving to California, Arkansas, Florida, and Germany. Eventually she returned to North Carolina, where she raised a daughter, worked for Wake Technical Community College and the United Way, and earned an associate's degree in Accounting.

Later in life she enrolled at N.C. State University as a "nontraditional" student. She added a degree in English to her accounting degree and then worked for The Sun, a literary magazine, from 2000-2015. Becky loved to garden, read, and write fiction.

Becky is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Gee; her sisters Lydia Phelps and Melanie McQuade; her brothers Scott Morgan and Joseph Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David Morgan and Charles Morgan, Jr.

Her family is waiting to plan a memorial service after the pandemic has passed. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saving Grace, NC.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
