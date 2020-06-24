Rebecca Keel Hutchins
June 10, 1937 - June 21, 2020
Wilson
On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Rebecca "Becky" Keel Hutchins of Wilson passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family in her home. She was 83 years old.
Becky is survived by her son, David Hutchins and wife, Lynn and her daughter, Mary Charles Hutchins Carroll and husband, Mett, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leroy Hutchins; her parents, Howard Staton Keel and Rachel Barwick Keel and her brother, Samuel Gray Keel.
Becky loved and was loved by many dear friends in Wilson, Raleigh, Texas and more. Becky grew up in Bethel, where she graduated from Bethel High School before attending Salem College and Atlantic Christian College. At Atlantic Christian she met her husband, Charles. In 1957, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army, and he and Becky moved to Fort Benning, Georgia, where their first child, Mary Charles, was born. They eventually moved to Raleigh, where David was born, while Charles attended graduate school at NC State University before relocating to Houston, Texas and raising their family there. They later moved back home to North Carolina, settling in Raleigh, where Becky lived until moving to Wilson in 2011.
Throughout her life Becky loved traveling the world with Charles, sailing and boating, singing in the choir at church, watching Fox News, sharing ice cream with her Shih Tzu, and making everyone around her smile and laugh as often as possible. If you saw her around town she would almost certainly be wearing "her" colors - turquoise and ice blue most recently - along with "Cajun Shrimp" nail polish and bright pink lips.
Becky loved a celebration and in her honor a celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, in the chapel at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. Family will receive friends immediately following the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Becky's life.
Remembrances may be sent to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson North Carolina 27894 or to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608 Greensboro, North Carolina 27415 or visit chsnc.org/donate-today. Becky was adopted from the Children's Home Society.
The family would like to thank her incredible caregivers since 2017, Sue Bryant and Brooke Bryant, who Becky loved dearly.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.