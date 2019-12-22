|
|
Rebecca Monroe Ziady
October 25, 1941 - December 13, 2019
Smithfield
Rebecca Monroe Ziady of Smithfield, NC, passed away December 13th following a prolonged illness. Born in 1941, she was the oldest child of Daniel and Helen Sugg Monroe of Smithfield. She distinguished herself in many ways: free thinker, artist, writer, photographer, pianist, political activist, family historian, life-saving paramedic, disaster relief volunteer, donor to charitable causes, and promoter of theater and the arts. She lit the path for her family and friends, and has left a void in their hearts that can never be filled.
Ms. Ziady is survived by her husband, Phillip Ziady of Smithfield; son John Stewart, Jr., of Houston, TX; son James "Jay" Stewart, daughter-in-law Allison, and granddaughter Alexia of Raleigh; brother Burton "Burt" Monroe and sister-in-law Jan of Ithaca, NY; niece Jaime Monroe Paschall of Zebulon; nieces Lauren Ryan and Amanda Monroe of Chapel Hill; and many beloved grandnieces, grandnephews, in-laws, and cousins. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service, only a private celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019