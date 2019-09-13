|
Reca Jane Sanders Hines
October 30, 1938 – September 10, 2019
Raleigh
Reca Jane Sanders Hines, 80, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Reca was born and raised in Shelby, N.C. She graduated salutatorian of the Class of 1957 from Shelby High School, where she was a cheerleader, a class officer and a member of the Honor Society. She was an excellent student and was awarded a merit scholarship to Wake Forest University, where she met her devoted husband of 60 years, Robert "Bobby" M. Hines.
After she and her husband settled in Raleigh, she was a substitute teacher in the Wake County Schools for many years and modeled in various advertisements and publications. She also owned and operated a shop, Wine and Cheese Etc. in Atlantic Beach.
Those that loved Reca knew her as a beautiful, loyal, witty and brilliant wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was an avid reader, talented tennis player, fan of ACC sports and loved spending time at the beach. She was a member of Ridge Road Baptist Church, where she coordinated and ran the Vacation Bible School for many summers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Sanders and Elizabeth White Sanders; and survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" M. Hines; three daughters, Allison Ficken, Leigh Baker (Skip Stokes), and Barrie Shavlik (Dean); six grandchildren, Ally Baker (John Doak) and Lenox Baker Meythaler (Bradford), Matt (Leah) and George Ficken, and Jane Barrett and Becca Shavlik; two great-granddaughters, Miller and Gigi Meythaler; and brother, Curtis Sanders, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ridge Road Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Sherron and Dr. Steve Jolly officiating. There will be a visitation following in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Rd. Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019