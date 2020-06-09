Reece Parker
August 23, 1952 – June 5, 2020
Angier
Reece Parker, 67, passed away Friday. A native of Durham County, Reece was predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Mildred, and his brother, Charles. He will be forever remembered and loved by his daughter and son-in-law, Catrina and Chris; his grandchildren, Christopher and Kylie; his sisters, Bronda, Robin, and Trudy; sister-in-law, Kay; his seven nieces and nephews; and the love of his life, Sandy. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.