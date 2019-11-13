|
|
Regenia Dare Neighbors Beasley
Dunn
Ms. Regenia Dare Neighbors Beasley, age 87, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Funeral Service will be 3:00PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Benson Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Glenn McCullen and Gary Buffkin. Burial will follow in Hodges Chapel Church Cemetery outside of Benson, NC.
Ms. Beasley was born June 14,1932 in Harnett County to the late Ernest and Juanita Johnson Neighbors. She was also preceded in death by her son, Allen Wade Beasley and the father of her children, Willie Otha Beasley, Sr. Ms. Beasley was a retired NICU nurse working 27 years at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, NC. She was also a member of Benson Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, David Earl Beasley, Sr. of Benson, Othann Warner of Texas, Willie Otha Beasley, Jr. and wife, Edna Lou of Dunn, Dr. Genia Beasley and partner, Wendy Hartman of Charlotte, Kenneth Beasley and wife, Susan and John Beasley and wife, Jeannine all of Dunn; grandchildren, Amanda Slawinski, David Beasley, Jr., Kenneth Dale Beasley, Jr., Kendra Beasley, Sarah Cruz and husband, Irving and John Matthew Beasley; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Evan, Ava Blaire, Isiah, Hannah, Sophia Dare, Christian and Raphael.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home, Hobson Road, Dunn, NC.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseandgraham.com
Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 13, 2019