|
|
Reginald "Reggie" Stewart Jeffreys
October 25,1960 - June 17, 2019
Burlington, North Carolina
Celebration of Life: Thursday, June 27, 2019. 7pm at Melfield United Church of Christ
Funeral Services: Friday, June 28, 2019. 11:00am at Melfield United Church of Christ, 2144 Melfield Drive, Haw River NC 27258
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider donating to the MKL All Children's Choir Scholarship Fund
P.O. Box 27611
Raleigh, NC 27611
Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019