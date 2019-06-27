Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Melfield United Church of Christ
2144 Melfield Drive
Haw River, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Melfield United Church of Christ
2144 Melfield Drive
Haw River, NC
1960 - 2019
Reggie Jeffreys Obituary
Reginald "Reggie" Stewart Jeffreys

October 25,1960 - June 17, 2019

Burlington, North Carolina

Celebration of Life: Thursday, June 27, 2019. 7pm at Melfield United Church of Christ

Funeral Services: Friday, June 28, 2019. 11:00am at Melfield United Church of Christ, 2144 Melfield Drive, Haw River NC 27258

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider donating to the MKL All Children's Choir Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 27611

Raleigh, NC 27611
Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019
