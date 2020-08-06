Regina Veronica Sisinni
November 26, 1937 - July 29, 2020
Raleigh
Regina Veronica Sisinni, 82, of Raleigh, died on July 29, 2020. She was born in Queens, NY and raised in Manhattan. She lived outside of the city in Pearl River, NY for 40 years before moving to Wake Forest, NC in 2002. Regina taught for 28 years at St. Catharine of Alexandria School in Blauvelt, NY. She loved volunteering at CPO for many years and at St. Francis of Assisi in Raleigh. Along with a friend, she started the prayer shawl ministry at St. Francis. She loved to sew, read, knit and was all around a kind soul. Regina also loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Regina is survived by her children, Peter Sisinni (Nancy), Christopher Sisinni and Regina Propes (Drew); grandchildren, Michael Mirande, Christopher Mirande, Katelyn Mirande, Michael Stehlik (Brandi), Samantha Levey (Ben), Brooke Propes and Adam Propes; and great grandchildren, Mason, Natalie, Carter and David. Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Sisinni; daughter, Laura Mirande; parents, Fred and Lillian Farthing; and sister, Lillian Farthing.
A Liturgy of the Word will take place on Friday, August 7 at 3:30pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with interment to follow in the columbarium. The service will be private to limit attendance. For those who wish to attend virtually, please visit www.stfrancisraleigh.org
at the scheduled service time.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com