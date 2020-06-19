Reginald Lane
1961 - 2020
Reginald D. Lane

August 3, 1961- June 15, 2020

Garner

Reginald D. Lane, 58, of Garner went to be with the Lord after a valiant battle with cancer on June 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday June 21 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
JUN
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

