Reginald D. LaneAugust 3, 1961- June 15, 2020GarnerReginald D. Lane, 58, of Garner went to be with the Lord after a valiant battle with cancer on June 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday June 21 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com