Rene Sierra
1952 - 2020
Rene Sierra

December 1, 1952 - April 14, 2020

Holly Springs

Rene Sierra, 67, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020 in Holly Springs, North Carolina. He was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Rene Sierra and Gladys Lopez. He grew up in Puerto Rico, graduated from University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez and worked in the electronics and medical industry for over 30 years.

Rene is survived by his wife Claudia, sons Carlos, Michael, Ryan, and Kevin, brother Raul, grandchildren Diego, Sebastian, and Julian, and his beloved cat Pedro.

Rene was a loving husband and father, cherished his friendships, and had a kind, generous spirit and love of life. He loved to travel and explore new places, enjoyed nature, walking, biking, aviation, and nooks and crannies tours at Disney World.

Per his wishes, the family will be holding a private celebration of life at a future date.

Rene is dearly loved and we will never forget his love of family and friends, charm, and wit. He would remind us to be grateful for every day and to cherish the memories. He will forever be in our hearts and we know that he is looking down on all of us from that beautiful garden above.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

North Carolina Zoo Society: https://www.nczoo.com/honorariums-and-memorials/

Cancer Research: https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/

Published in The News and Observer on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
