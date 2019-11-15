|
Reuben Joshua Davis
February 25, 1934 - November 14, 2019
Kinston
Reuben Joshua Davis, 85, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville, NC. He was born February 25, 1934, in Wilson County to Fred Davis and Mattie Hinnant Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lucille Hawley Davis. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He was the owner of Davis Wholesale Tire Company since 1955; served as Lenoir County Commissioner for eighteen years; served in the US Army and was a member of American Legion Post 504 for sixty years. Reuben enjoyed traveling abroad, UNC Basketball, Down East Wood Ducks and was a member of the Neusiok Club. Reuben is survived by his daughter Rhonda Davis of Morehead City; son Jeff Davis and wife Pamela of Kinston; grandchildren Riley Davis, Jordan Davis, Cole Chance and Mattie Chance. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lenoir Community College with military honors and visitation to follow. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Lenoir Fire Department, 2147 Fred Everett Road, Kinston, NC 28501
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019