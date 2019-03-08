Revera Long Nixon



July 7, 1930 - March 1, 2019



Raleigh



Revera Nixon, 88, passed peacefully on March 1, 2019 at her residence at Sunrise North Hills. She was born on July 7, 1930 in Bethlehem, PA, daughter of the late Norman R. Long and Margaret "Peg" M. Edwards.



Revera had a passion for helping people and originally wanted to be a nurse but those dreams had been squelched earlier when her graphic design talent got her admitted to the prestigious Maryland Institute of Art. The opportunity took her away from her dreams but she used her nurturing talents in other ways; first as a mother and second as a wife caring for a handicapped husband. Her husband Frederick, who preceded her in death, had polio when he was 9 and lost the use of his legs.



She also took this passion to start a business. She took $50 seed money and started an Avon business. She overcame her natural introverted tendencies and started helping a few ladies in the neighborhood by advising them on the best beauty products for their skin type. Word spread and her confidence and business grew. She made the Presidents Club that awarded the area's top 10% for each of her 50 years – including her last one in 2011, her last active year as an Avon Lady. Revera was known as THE Avon lady in the North Hills area for many years



After Fred passed in 1988, she took the opportunity to travel and dance – two things that she could never do with her husband. She joined Friendship Force with a friend and travelled to New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, and Canada. She hosted families from Japan and Germany. She also started taking dance classes at Fred Astaire dance studios. Revera became a regular at the Friday dance parties and the Sunday Showcases where students danced in front of live audience. Revera tangoed and waltzed her way to a broad set of new friends and avoided the loneliness that many widows experience.



Revera is survived by her son, Kenneth Nixon and his wife Robyn and her grandchildren, Heather and Kyle.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sunrise North Hills who provided care for her over the last four years.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 Saturday March 9 at North Raleigh Methodist Church on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments immediately after the service. Condolences: RFHR.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary