Reverdy E. Winfree Jr.
May 19, 1940 - April 24,2020
Raleigh, NC.
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Reverdy ("Rev") E. Winfree Jr. passed away at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Judy Winfree, son Reverdy E. Winfree III, wife (Elvia), & daughters Laura Winfree & Peyton Winfree, & four grandchildren, Lauren Morales, Ian Morales, Zachary Winfree & Victoria Winfree. He was a 1958 graduate of Grandby High, Norfolk,VA, served 2yrs Coast Guard. Rev attended Virginia Military Institute, 1964, served in Vietnam, UH-1 pilot. He worked for VEPCO 27yrs & NCEMC for 8yrs. Longtime resident of Raleigh NC, and member of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church. He was loved & will be missed. A Memorial Service for Rev will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19. Memorials may be made to Saint Michael's Episcopal Church, Raleigh, NC., and the Virginia Military Institute Alumni Foundation, Lexington, VA. Current arrangements are being handled at http://cremationsocietync.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.