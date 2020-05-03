Reverdy E. Winfree
1940 - 2020
Reverdy E. Winfree Jr.

May 19, 1940 - April 24,2020

Raleigh, NC.

On Friday, April 24, 2020, Reverdy ("Rev") E. Winfree Jr. passed away at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Judy Winfree, son Reverdy E. Winfree III, wife (Elvia), & daughters Laura Winfree & Peyton Winfree, & four grandchildren, Lauren Morales, Ian Morales, Zachary Winfree & Victoria Winfree. He was a 1958 graduate of Grandby High, Norfolk,VA, served 2yrs Coast Guard. Rev attended Virginia Military Institute, 1964, served in Vietnam, UH-1 pilot. He worked for VEPCO 27yrs & NCEMC for 8yrs. Longtime resident of Raleigh NC, and member of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church. He was loved & will be missed. A Memorial Service for Rev will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19. Memorials may be made to Saint Michael's Episcopal Church, Raleigh, NC., and the Virginia Military Institute Alumni Foundation, Lexington, VA. Current arrangements are being handled at http://cremationsocietync.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
Deepest sympathies to the Winfree family. We both worked at NC Power back in the day with Rev in Roanoke Rapids. Cindy & Eddie Pair
Cindy Pair
Acquaintance
I worked with Rev in the mid-1980s in Roanoke Rapids. Beyond his work, I still remember his love of family and the joy he found in antiques and collectibles. We lost another true original.
Jeff Corbett
Coworker
