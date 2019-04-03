Rex Bragg Tippett



Zebulon



Rex Bragg Tippett, 89, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born October 12, 1929 in Wake County to the late Joe W. Tippett and Democ Hinton Tippett. A Korean War veteran, he proudly served his country in the US Army, 101st Airborne Division. Rex was a lifelong farmer in Wake County. He served on various agriculture boards with his longest tenure on the Tar Heel Farm Credit Board for 24 years.



As well as his parents, Rex was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Tippett, the mother of his children; brothers: J.D., Carsey and Wallace Tippett; sister, Eloise Eddins; and stepmother Myrtle C. Tippett.



He leaves behind his wife, Mary Fisher Finch Tippett, whom he married in 2014; daughters: Jane Tippett (Joe) and Linda Pace (Tim); three grandchildren: Merredith Bulluck, Ashley Massey (David), and Travis Pace (Meagan); half-sister, Sarah Tant; half-brother, Joe Wayne; four stepchildren: Marlo Willis, Finch Monson, Gene Monson, and John Monson; six step-grandchildren: Waylon and Rodger Willis, Elizabeth and Emily Monson, Jack and Reagan Monson; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



A memorial visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 or you may visit other times at the home, 501 Tippett Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.



A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Wakefield Central Baptist Church, 308 Proctor Street, Zebulon, NC 27597 with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wakefield Central Baptist Church.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019