Rex Dean McMillan
December 11, 1937 - September 8, 2019
Raleigh
Rex Dean McMillan, 81, passed away peacefully from cancer on September 8, 2019. He was born December 11, 1937 to Earl Preston McMillan and Mozelle Finch McMillan and was an Ole Raleigh Boy all of his years.
Rex graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1955 where he played basketball and baseball for the Raleigh Caps and Wake Forest College in 1959, where he excelled in baseball, was All American and ACC batting champion in 1958. He was signed by the Pittsburg Pirates where he played on their minor league team for several years. He also proudly served in the US Army. He worked as a sales representative for IBM and later in the furniture industry.
For some years, Rex was one of the late Charlie Craven's pool hall characters in his News and Observer columns, known by many of his readers as "Rexy-Rexy" and loved every minute of his notoriety! At 48-years-old, he walked from Murphy-to-Manteo, 561 miles, in 15 days, winding up at Nags Head Beach on the Outer Banks, and said it was one of the greatest experiences of his life!
Rex was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and was a faithful member of the Vanguard Sunday School Class and Early Birds.
Rex is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Samuel Morris "Buddy" Wayburn, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane; daughters Laura Gray McMillan and Rebecca McMillan Glendy and husband Mike; his pride and joy and best buddy, grandson, Ryan Michael Glendy; sister, Jay McMillan Huffman and family; brother, Lynn G. McMillan and wife Linda and family; sister-in-law, Carol (Wayburn) Boyette and husband Jimmy and family; and nine nieces and nephews he loved dearly. He also leaves behind cousins he enjoyed for many years, especially at family reunions.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh at 1:00pm with visitation with the family following.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Friendship Fund at First Presbyterian Church, or Caring Community Foundation, which provides financial assistance to Triangle cancer patients, PO Box 1364, Cary, NC 27512
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019