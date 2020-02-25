|
|
RhuNelle Smith Evelyn
April 24, 1935 – February 21, 2020
Zebulon
RhuNelle Evelyn
April 24, 1935 – February 21, 2020
RhuNelle Evelyn, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday. She was born in Harnett County to the late Lewis Walter & Maggie Lottie Johnson Smith. She worked in data processing for 23 years in the banking industry. She was a intelligent & funny woman who had a wry wit. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Elbert Evelyn, son, Homer David Childress, siblings, Louise Faye Smith, Shirley Ann Kennedy, Everette A. Smith, & Lewis Walter Smith, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Robbin Seitz of Zebulon, sister, Lucille Pearce of Clayton, 5 grandchildren & several great grandchildren.
Funeral service 2 pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 1-2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemane memorial Gardens. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2020