Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
RhuNelle Evelyn


1935 - 2020
RhuNelle Evelyn Obituary
RhuNelle Smith Evelyn

April 24, 1935 – February 21, 2020

Zebulon

RhuNelle Evelyn

April 24, 1935 – February 21, 2020

RhuNelle Evelyn, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday. She was born in Harnett County to the late Lewis Walter & Maggie Lottie Johnson Smith. She worked in data processing for 23 years in the banking industry. She was a intelligent & funny woman who had a wry wit. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Elbert Evelyn, son, Homer David Childress, siblings, Louise Faye Smith, Shirley Ann Kennedy, Everette A. Smith, & Lewis Walter Smith, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Robbin Seitz of Zebulon, sister, Lucille Pearce of Clayton, 5 grandchildren & several great grandchildren.

Funeral service 2 pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 1-2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemane memorial Gardens. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2020
