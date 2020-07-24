Ricardo Ang
July 17,1941 - July 20, 2020
Raleigh
Mr. Ricardo Ang, age 79, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed peacefully on the morning of Monday, July 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Victorina (Chua) Ang, and children, Joel Ang (Alex), Jinky Ang Rosselli (Richard) and Eric Ang (Carol), as well as four grandchildren, Maxwell Rosselli, Gabriella Rosselli, Colin Ang, and Christian Ang.
He is survived by his sister, Magdalena Ang Ong, and brother, Charles Ang, residing in the Philippines. He was predeceased by his siblings, Kim Chun Ang, Bin Ang, Benita Ang Sy, Elizabeth Ang Lao, and Santos Ang.
Ricardo was born in Manila, Philippines. He studied at the Mapua Institute of Technology and received a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked many years at Estanislao Trading Company in Binondo, Manila after receiving his degree. He spoke several languages including English, Tagalog, and multiple Chinese dialects. He married Victorina Chua in 1969 and immigrated to the US in 1978 with hopes to fulfill a dream for his family. He owned South Pacific Polynesian Restaurant in Raleigh, NC for over 20 years and last worked as head chef at Akai Hana Japanese Restaurant in Carrboro, NC before retiring.
Even after long days at the restaurant, he would reinforce the importance of education, and always find time to share his math and physics genius with his children (in between power naps). He was obsessed with movies (Chinese, action, epics) and enjoyed listening to Chinese singers from his era. He was an avid ACC college basketball fan, attended dance classes with his wife, and enjoyed exploring restaurants with family. He enjoyed travel and over the years made it back home to Manila a few times to visit family, and even traveled to Sweden and Taiwan to support his childrens' work or projects. Over the past few years, he enjoyed frequent visits from his grandpups Lucy, Yuki, and Yumi. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and nephews/nieces, who he loved as his own. His genuine nature, quiet humor, strength and love for all will be dearly missed.
The family will honor Ricardo and lay him to rest at St. Raphael Catholic Church's columbarium in Raleigh, NC on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
.