Richard A. "Dick" Beamer
July 23, 1931 ~ June 22, 2020
Chapel Hill
Mr. Richard Arlen "Dick" Beamer, husband of Elizabeth "Libba" Hawks Beamer, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, in Chapel Hill.
Dick was born July 23, 1931, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, to the late Dorsey Cullen Beamer and Martha Victoria Monday Beamer. He was predeceased by six siblings, Ruth Virginia Beamer, William Maynard Beamer, Mary Nell Beamer Wynne, Ann Beamer Adams, Dorsey Cullen Beamer, Jr., and Robert Ross Beamer; and nephews, Tommy Adams and Mark Beamer.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Libba; four children: Sally Beamer Silverman (Mel), Richard Arlen Beamer, Jr. (Angela), Stephen Monday Beamer (Adrienne), and Ann Beamer Williams (Jamie Nalls); eight grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and their families; and decades worth of friends.
Dick graduated from Mt. Airy High School, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with the Class of 1954. He retired as Senior V-P of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Prince William County, VA.
He and Libba were members of Croasdaile Country Club in Durham, and University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.
Dick lived and loved life every minute, was a diehard Tarheel, longtime member of The Rams Club of UNC, and loved by many.
A celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled in the near future.
Condolences may be shared at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA.
July 23, 1931 ~ June 22, 2020
Chapel Hill
Mr. Richard Arlen "Dick" Beamer, husband of Elizabeth "Libba" Hawks Beamer, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, in Chapel Hill.
Dick was born July 23, 1931, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, to the late Dorsey Cullen Beamer and Martha Victoria Monday Beamer. He was predeceased by six siblings, Ruth Virginia Beamer, William Maynard Beamer, Mary Nell Beamer Wynne, Ann Beamer Adams, Dorsey Cullen Beamer, Jr., and Robert Ross Beamer; and nephews, Tommy Adams and Mark Beamer.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Libba; four children: Sally Beamer Silverman (Mel), Richard Arlen Beamer, Jr. (Angela), Stephen Monday Beamer (Adrienne), and Ann Beamer Williams (Jamie Nalls); eight grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and their families; and decades worth of friends.
Dick graduated from Mt. Airy High School, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with the Class of 1954. He retired as Senior V-P of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Prince William County, VA.
He and Libba were members of Croasdaile Country Club in Durham, and University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.
Dick lived and loved life every minute, was a diehard Tarheel, longtime member of The Rams Club of UNC, and loved by many.
A celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled in the near future.
Condolences may be shared at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.