Richard A. Beamer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. "Dick" Beamer

July 23, 1931 ~ June 22, 2020

Chapel Hill

Mr. Richard Arlen "Dick" Beamer, husband of Elizabeth "Libba" Hawks Beamer, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, in Chapel Hill.

Dick was born July 23, 1931, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, to the late Dorsey Cullen Beamer and Martha Victoria Monday Beamer. He was predeceased by six siblings, Ruth Virginia Beamer, William Maynard Beamer, Mary Nell Beamer Wynne, Ann Beamer Adams, Dorsey Cullen Beamer, Jr., and Robert Ross Beamer; and nephews, Tommy Adams and Mark Beamer.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Libba; four children: Sally Beamer Silverman (Mel), Richard Arlen Beamer, Jr. (Angela), Stephen Monday Beamer (Adrienne), and Ann Beamer Williams (Jamie Nalls); eight grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and their families; and decades worth of friends.

Dick graduated from Mt. Airy High School, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with the Class of 1954. He retired as Senior V-P of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Prince William County, VA.

He and Libba were members of Croasdaile Country Club in Durham, and University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.

Dick lived and loved life every minute, was a diehard Tarheel, longtime member of The Rams Club of UNC, and loved by many.

A celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled in the near future.

Condolences may be shared at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved