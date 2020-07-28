1/1
Richard Anderson
Richard S. Anderson

May 9, 1936 - July 24, 2020

Cary

Richard Stenten Anderson passed away July 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlene Thompson Anderson; daughters, Michelle Tripp (Jeff), Laura Tremaine (Thad); grandchildren, Max and Sabrina Tripp, Sawyer and Carly Tremaine and siblings Marilyn Morrison (Geoffrey), Patricia Hass and Clifford Anderson.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 9, 1936, to Mildred Stenten Anderson and Dwight Anderson, he grew up in Edina, Minnesota. Dick and Marlene were married on October 9, 1964, and raised their family in Arlington Heights, Illinois and Cary, North Carolina.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. Memorials may be made in his name to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 www.transitionslifecare.org or First United Methodist Church 117 S. Academy St. Cary, NC 27511 www.firstcary.org.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We are so sorry for your loss.
Jennifer & Scott Mansfield
Friend
