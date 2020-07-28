Richard Anderson

Richard S. Anderson
May 9, 1936 - July 24, 2020
Cary
Richard Stenten Anderson passed away July 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlene Thompson Anderson; daughters, Michelle Tripp (Jeff), Laura Tremaine (Thad); grandchildren, Max and Sabrina Tripp, Sawyer and Carly Tremaine and siblings Marilyn Morrison (Geoffrey), Patricia Hass and Clifford Anderson.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 9, 1936, to Mildred Stenten Anderson and Dwight Anderson, he grew up in Edina, Minnesota. Dick and Marlene were married on October 9, 1964, and raised their family in Arlington Heights, Illinois and Cary, North Carolina.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. Memorials may be made in his name to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 www.transitionslifecare.org
or First United Methodist Church 117 S. Academy St. Cary, NC 27511 www.firstcary.org
