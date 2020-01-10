|
Richard Blair "Rick" Carter
November 4, 1949 - January 5, 2020
Anchorage, AK
Richard Blair "Rick" Carter, age 70, FBI Special Agent (retired), of Anchorage,
AK, formerly of Chicago and Villa Park, IL, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, succumbing to years of Parkinson's Disease (PD).
He was born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1949 as the third child of Patricia Ryan Carter and Richard Hugh Carter, Jr. Rick spent his entire professional life with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a career to which he was drawn since grade school. After graduating from St. Francis High School, Wheaton, IL, Rick earned his baccalaureate degree at Regis University, Denver, CO and shortly after was hired as a Fingerprint Examiner at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. His attentiveness to detail, in days preceding the availability of digital files and computer screening, resulted in his recognizing that the finger prints of three people belonged to the same individual who was on the FBI Ten Most Wanted list. The combining of aliases allowed for the criminal's arrest and earned Rick his first of many career commendations and award recognitions. It also resulted in his admission to the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA where he excelled, even setting a new record time for the grueling cross-country training course which held for years. He took his Special Agent oath at the end of his academy training on November 17, 1975. His first assignment was in counterespionage in New York City for almost ten years which was followed in October, 1984 by another decade in Boston in the organized crime unit; both assignments required substantial undercover surveillance. While Rick never spoke about his work, events in the latter post have been the subject of a feature film, a television documentary and a front page photo in The Boston Globe showing Rick escorting a known Mafia leader into Federal Court. His last posting in June, 1994 was to Anchorage, Alaska where he retired on May 31, 2002.
Upon being diagnosed with PD, Rick returned to the Chicago area, leaving behind many dear friends, to be close to family when his disease required constant, personalized care. Rick lived a full, exciting and personally rewarding life. From an early age, he focused on being physically fit and especially enjoyed outdoor activities of running, skiing, flying, hiking and climbing (e.g. Mt. Kilimanjaro twice). A child who declined to become an Altar Boy because he did not think he could learn Latin, Rick became fluent in the Italian and Sicilian languages as an adult. Rick was outgoing with a ready smile for everyone he met. The FBI motto, "Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity" best describes him.
Rick was unwaveringly faithful to his beliefs and his church, loyal to his family, his FBI colleagues and many friends, and like all Special Agents, especially faithful to the oath he took at the beginning of his career as an FBI Special Agent, an oath by which he lived his life even after retirement.
Rick was preceded in death by his father and his older sister, Joan Patrice Carter Bowler Johnson.
He is survived by his mother of Lisle, IL, an older brother, Philip Brian Carter (Joan) of Raleigh, NC, and younger brother, Brian Andrew Carter of Las Vegas, NV, as well as his two younger sisters, Patricia Helen Carter Westervelt (Michael) of Naperville, IL and Janet Marie Carter Green (James) of Glen Ellyn, IL. Never married, Rick cherished his nine nephews and nieces who survive him: godson, Michael Bowler, Richard J. Carter (Ambika), Ellen Carter (Matthew Moeser), Matthew Westervelt, Philip Westervelt, Laura Westervelt Lamberti (Christopher), Jordan Green Esser (Jason), Devin Green Stahl (Michael), and Ryan Carter (Annette). Rick had seven grandnephews/nieces. He had a special bond with his lifelong friends, Christopher Orlicz, as well as Chris' wife, Linda, and brother Hugh Orlicz, and dear Anchorage friend Dr. Dyan Ecklund.
Special appreciation is expressed to his dedicated, loving, and longtime primary caregiver Michele Gardner Vrahimis, who moved from Anchorage to the Chicago area to continue caring for Rick until his death. His family will be forever grateful to Michele for the exceptional love, care and friendship she provided to Rick. Appreciation is also expressed to Ken Damayo for his dedication as a secondary caregiver.
