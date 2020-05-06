Richard "Dick" Bloom
1940 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Brian Bloom

March 6, 1940 - May 1, 2020

Raleigh

Mr. Richard ("Dick") Brian Bloom, 80, of Raleigh, NC peacefully passed away on May 1st 2020. He was born March 6, 1940 in Cleveland, OH. He was the son of the late Carl and Dorothy Bloom.

He graduated from Euclid Senior High School and attended Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Institute of Art.

Dick became an award winning Copywriter, TV/Radio Producer and Creative Director. He worked for several Advertising agencies in Cleveland, OH, St. Louis, MO, Miami, FL and Raleigh, NC.

He was married to Carolyn Fueger for 57 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, and their 3 children: Corinne (Frank) Eshelman of Pinckney, MI; Jeffrey Bloom of Raleigh, NC; and Susan (Stephen) Phillips of Clover, SC; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The family celebrated his life in a private service. Condolences:RFHR.com


Published in The News and Observer on May 6, 2020.
