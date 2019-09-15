|
Richard Bruce "Dick" Denning,
December 18, 1928-September 8, 2019
Hopewell, Virginia
Richard Bruce "Dick" Denning, 90, of Hopewell, Va. passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019. Dick was the son of the late Bruce Denning and Rena Barefoot Denning. He was preceded in death by Wife, Shirley Denning; Son, Joe Denning; Brother, Phil Denning; Sisters, Mae Elizabeth Norris and Sue Godwin. Dick was survived by Son; Richard Dale Denning; Granddaughter, Brooke Denning Hill; Brothers, Dwight Denning and Don Denning; Sisters, Margie Duncan and Marie Emmons; Wonderful family friend, Doris Damron. Dick retired from the Army as Sergeant Major after a 28 year career and served in Vietnam, Korea, Italy, Germany and France. He was a loving Father, devoted Grandfather, avid golfer and wonderful friend to many. A celebration of life will be held in November. When details are finalized they will be posted to www.ealvinsmall.com or you can contact Brooke at 919-345-6171 or [email protected] to be notified of celebration details. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019