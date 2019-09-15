Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Denning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bruce "Dick" Denning


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bruce "Dick" Denning Obituary
Richard Bruce "Dick" Denning,

December 18, 1928-September 8, 2019

Hopewell, Virginia

Richard Bruce "Dick" Denning, 90, of Hopewell, Va. passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019. Dick was the son of the late Bruce Denning and Rena Barefoot Denning. He was preceded in death by Wife, Shirley Denning; Son, Joe Denning; Brother, Phil Denning; Sisters, Mae Elizabeth Norris and Sue Godwin. Dick was survived by Son; Richard Dale Denning; Granddaughter, Brooke Denning Hill; Brothers, Dwight Denning and Don Denning; Sisters, Margie Duncan and Marie Emmons; Wonderful family friend, Doris Damron. Dick retired from the Army as Sergeant Major after a 28 year career and served in Vietnam, Korea, Italy, Germany and France. He was a loving Father, devoted Grandfather, avid golfer and wonderful friend to many. A celebration of life will be held in November. When details are finalized they will be posted to www.ealvinsmall.com or you can contact Brooke at 919-345-6171 or [email protected] to be notified of celebration details. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now