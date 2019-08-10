|
|
Richard G. Cornelius
April 25, 1939 ~ August 8, 2019
Franklinton
Richard Gray Cornelius, 80, of Franklinton departed this earthly life on Thursday August 8, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1939 to the late Luther Weldon and Blanche Hennings Cornelius. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Hennings and sister, Gail Bray.
He loved motorcycles and riding them; working on race cars and watching Nascar races.
The family will receive friends Monday 1:00 to 1:45 pm at Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel, 504 East Mason Street, Franklinton, NC 27525 where the memorial service will follow at 2: pm with Pastor Spencer Strickland officiating
Richard is survived by his children, Denise Walters and husband Dwaine, Ricky Gray Cornelius and wife Margo, Christie Cornelius Williams and husband Sherrill, and Brandi Cornelius Waters and husband Corey. Grandchildren, Taylor Cornelius, Cody Cornelius, Jillian Cornelius, Audrey Waters. Great-grandson, Wyatt Cornelius, brothers Robert Cornelius and wife Carolyn, Earl Cornelius and wife Darlene, Ralph "Dood" Cornelius and wife Lynn and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 10, 2019