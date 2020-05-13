Richard D. Kane, MD



May 16, 1945 – May 10, 2020



Raleigh



On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Richard Douglas Kane, MD, passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home, with his wife and daughter at his side. Throughout his life, he was a loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and physician. He was a sincere, loyal friend to many who knew him.



Born in Gary, Indiana, Richard attended Andrean High School, a new parochial school in town, where he served as the senior class president was awarded the first diploma in 1963. From there, Richard attended St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota, from 1963 through 1967, and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Artsdegree in biology. From 1967-1971, he studied medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, where he served as the junior class president and graduated with distinction in 1971. Richard left Chicago to complete his internship and residency in general surgery and urology at Duke University in 1971. When he arrived at the old Raleigh–Durham Airport, he saw beautiful trees and wildlife surrounding the area and commented, "This is where I was meant to be!"



While completing his residency at Duke University, Richard conducted research in basic science and clinical research, publishing several papers. Richard was a busy man, as he also served actively in the Air Force Reserves from 1972-1978, and inactively from 1978-1990.



Following his education in medicine, Richard practiced urology for one year in Richmond, Virginia, and thenmoved to Raleigh, NC, where he opened his own urology practice, Wake Urological Associates. There, he continued to practice until his retirement in 2011. During those years in practice, he served as Chief of Surgery for one year at Raleigh Community Hospital, and as Chief of Surgery at Rex Healthcare for four years. He also served as President of the Medical Staff at Rex, receiving the Medical Staff Retirement Award.



During his years as a urologist, Richard enjoyed his patients and looked forward to providing their care. He gained three partners in his practice, with whom he shared his philosophy, which was to treat each patient as though he or she was a member of the family. He rarely stayed on time with his office appointments because once he was in the patient's room, he spent as much time as was needed for the visit, whether it was 15 minutes or 60 minutes. He believed it was most important to listen to the patient, because the patient would articulate exactly was wrong.



Richard met the love of his life, Susan, in 1982, at Rex Hospital, where she worked as a registered nurse. They fell in love and were married in 1983. Together, they had a daughter, Catherine, who later became an occupational therapist and a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service. Richard was most proud of her!



In addition to all his professional achievements, Richard enjoyed numerous activities. Always a woodworker, he started turning wood in 2011, which became his passion. He spent most days in his studio creating beautiful pieces of art. If he wasn't turning wood, you could find him fly-fishing with his buddies and having a great time! He was a voracious reader, enjoying the classics and history books, and having long conversations about current events, solving the world's problems. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at holiday gatherings, especially "Chreve," sharing fun times at the lake house, going with friends on multiple mission trips to Appalachia, Haiti, and Jamaica, and generally loving all aspects of life! He forged many lasting, loyal friendships during his lifetime.



Richard's survivors include his wife, Susan; his daughter Catherine (Brian), and two grandchildren, Jackie and Caleb, both of whom he adored; his brother, John Kane (Karen) of Indianapolis; his sister, Cindy Bezy (Jim), also of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.



A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, and a Celebration of Richard's life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



