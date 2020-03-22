|
Richard Dale Riley
August 6, 1946 - March 20, 2020
Durham
Richard Dale Riley, age 73, died unexpectedly on March 20, 2020. He was born in Durham, NC on August 6, 1946 to Jesse Lee Riley and Anne Rigsbee Riley.
Dale was a retired teacher with the Durham Public School system.
He is survived by brother Donnie Riley and wife Betsy; sister Judith "Judy" Riley and partner Elisa Jones and a nephew Kenneth Riley.
A private service will be held.
The Riley family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020