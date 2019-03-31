Home

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richard David Clontz, 73, of Harrisburg, NC, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. He was born August 28, 1945 in Morganton to the late Thomas W. Clontz and Annie R. Anderson Clontz. Richard graduated from Western Carolina University where he was a founding member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a lifelong educator and retired from the NC Department of Public Instruction after more that 30 years of service. Richard loved life, his family and never met a stranger. He enjoyed technology, performing arts, a good meal and a cup of coffee. "To know him, was to love him."

He is survived by his children, David Ryan Clontz (Kathy) and Brantlee Allyn Drake (Michael); brother, Thomas Gerald Clontz (Ruby); nieces, April, Cindy and Iris; close friend, Dawn Gordon.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, April 3 from 10am – 12pm at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte NC 28204.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Clontz family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
