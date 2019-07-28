|
Richard Irvin Duley
October 12, 1941 - July 19, 2019
Cary
Richard Irvin Duley, 77, of Cary, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Friday, July 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Richard was born October 12, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Margaret and Irvin Duley. He grew up in Baltimore and was a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.
His career took Richard far and wide, and his growing family moved to New Jersey and Missouri before settling in North Carolina in 1982. He co-founded and was co-owner of executive search firm The Albrecht Group in Cary.
As a hobbyist, Richard was eager to share his knowledge and creations. His favorites -- among many others -- included furniture making, cribbage, photography, model trains and railroads, and travelling. His most cherished times were spent with family, especially with extended family every summer at Sunset Beach, NC.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Frances Duley; their four children and spouses, Jim & Brian Doerfler, Katie & Bryan Hodgens, Mimi & Shannon Sweitzer, and Eileen & Shannon Patrick; grandchildren, Alex, Davis, Matthew & Julia Hodgens, Bridget, Abby & Ted Sweitzer, Gabe & Milo Patrick; and one great-grandson, Ryker Miller.
Richard is also survived by siblings Jeanie Klein, Bob Duley (Sandy), Anne Small (Brian), and Bill Duley (Lana) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Barbara Langrehr and brother Tom Duley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 625 Magdala Place, Apex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in support of Dr. Chad Pecot's research. Please mail checks payable to UNC Lineberger with Richard Duley in the memo line to UNC Medicine Development, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019