Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
625 Magdala Place
Apex, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Duley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Duley


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Duley Obituary
Richard Irvin Duley

October 12, 1941 - July 19, 2019

Cary

Richard Irvin Duley, 77, of Cary, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Friday, July 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Richard was born October 12, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Margaret and Irvin Duley. He grew up in Baltimore and was a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

His career took Richard far and wide, and his growing family moved to New Jersey and Missouri before settling in North Carolina in 1982. He co-founded and was co-owner of executive search firm The Albrecht Group in Cary.

As a hobbyist, Richard was eager to share his knowledge and creations. His favorites -- among many others -- included furniture making, cribbage, photography, model trains and railroads, and travelling. His most cherished times were spent with family, especially with extended family every summer at Sunset Beach, NC.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Frances Duley; their four children and spouses, Jim & Brian Doerfler, Katie & Bryan Hodgens, Mimi & Shannon Sweitzer, and Eileen & Shannon Patrick; grandchildren, Alex, Davis, Matthew & Julia Hodgens, Bridget, Abby & Ted Sweitzer, Gabe & Milo Patrick; and one great-grandson, Ryker Miller.

Richard is also survived by siblings Jeanie Klein, Bob Duley (Sandy), Anne Small (Brian), and Bill Duley (Lana) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Barbara Langrehr and brother Tom Duley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 625 Magdala Place, Apex.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in support of Dr. Chad Pecot's research. Please mail checks payable to UNC Lineberger with Richard Duley in the memo line to UNC Medicine Development, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now