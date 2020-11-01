Richard J. Dunn, Sr.
Raleigh
Richard J. Dunn, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Richard was born in Kingston, NY on May 4, 1926. Richard was predeceased by his wife Catherine.
He is mourned by his son, Richard J. Dunn Jr., daughter-in-law, Judith Dunn; grandsons, Reilly (Sasha Klimczak) and Quinn Dunn and granddaughter, Elizabeth. He was also the proud great-grandfather, of two great-grandsons, Merritt and Wallace Dunn.
Heaven has gained a good and kind man. Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. If a measure of a man is gauged by his interactions with children and animals, Richard was a giant.
The Angel Chorus has a new first chair violinist. Richard was a true virtuoso. He could bring his family to tears with the beauty of his violin performances. They were a rare but cherished event. Always a proud homeowner, Richard was both a master gardener and a talented handyman.
Health and fitness were of upmost importance to Richard. He was the embodiment of healthy living.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. For now, take a walk, pet a dog, smile at a child or raise a glass of red wine with Andre Bocelli playing in the background to honor Richard.
Special thanks to the staff at Morningside on Dixie Trail in Raleigh and to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.
Memorial donations may be made online to The Community Music School/Longleaf School of the Arts; www.cmsraleigh.org
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.