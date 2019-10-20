|
|
Richard Earl Black
January 9, 1950 - October 13, 2019
Raleigh
Richard Earl Black passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 13th, due to complications of a heart attack while at home. Richard was one of Raleigh's premiere interior designers for more than forty-five years and a life-long member of ASID, The American Society of Interior Design, and an early North Carolina Board member of the International Society of Interior Design. His work reached coast to coast, north to south from New York City to the Virgin Isles, and across the Atlantic to London and back. His clientele are devoted in numbers, due to his knowledge and mastery of the industry in classical design. Richard worked tirelessly with homeowners to create their perfect space and he stood as their advocate with architects, builders, and subcontractors of every dimension.
Richard was known for his bizarre sense of humor and was a bombastic force to be dealt with. His "bigger than life" persona was nothing short of spectacular so that any who met him never forgot him.
Richard had a love for all things British, from monarchy to architecture and country homes and estates. His numerous trips abroad only deepened this passion and it survives in the many beautiful English antiques of furniture, porcelain, silver and crystal in his home and the homes of many of his clients.
He was a graduate of Wingate University, where his art still hangs in the Administration Building, and the Macon School of Design in Atlanta, Georgia. He held degrees in Art Education and Interior Design.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Earlene Buckner Black.
Richard is survived by his life partner, Jim Henley; a son, Richard Cline Black of Raleigh; father, Richard Shirley Black of Smithfield, NC; along with sister, Vicki Holland of Selma, NC; nieces, Beth Holland of Selma, NC and Patience Holland Maynard of Smithfield, NC; along with former wife, Mary V. Cline Black of Raleigh; and his two Olde English Bulldogs, Oscar and Thelma.
His legacy will long live on.
A service to celebrate and honor Richard's life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 125 Hillsborough St. Raleigh, NC. Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128, or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019