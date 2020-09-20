1/1
Richard E. Kohagen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Kohagen

Raleigh

Richard Eldon Kohagen, 84, passed away on September 13, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital. Born on December 10, 1935 in Cuyahoga County, Ohio; he was the son of the late Eldon Kohagen and Thelma Boling Kohagen. Richard graduated from Shaw High School, attended Finn College in Ohio, served briefly in the National Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from ACME Cleveland, attaining the position of Director of Manufacturing. Known for his love of new cars, he enjoyed being able to provide the family every two or three years with the newest model.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years: Eileen Nelson Kohagen; children: Kenneth Kohagen and wife Ann Brown, of Durham and Sandra Nichols and husband John Barrow, of Raleigh; grandchildren: Kirsten and Michael Kohagen and Jennifer Nichols; sister: Jean Csumitta (the late Gilbert), of Ohio; and by his niece and nephews and their families: Sue McDicken, Richard Csumitta and David Csumitta.

Private Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved