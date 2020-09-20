Richard E. Kohagen
Raleigh
Richard Eldon Kohagen, 84, passed away on September 13, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital. Born on December 10, 1935 in Cuyahoga County, Ohio; he was the son of the late Eldon Kohagen and Thelma Boling Kohagen. Richard graduated from Shaw High School, attended Finn College in Ohio, served briefly in the National Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from ACME Cleveland, attaining the position of Director of Manufacturing. Known for his love of new cars, he enjoyed being able to provide the family every two or three years with the newest model.
Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years: Eileen Nelson Kohagen; children: Kenneth Kohagen and wife Ann Brown, of Durham and Sandra Nichols and husband John Barrow, of Raleigh; grandchildren: Kirsten and Michael Kohagen and Jennifer Nichols; sister: Jean Csumitta (the late Gilbert), of Ohio; and by his niece and nephews and their families: Sue McDicken, Richard Csumitta and David Csumitta.
Private Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
