Richard Earl Barbour
December 21, 1951 - July 31, 2020
Clayton
Richard Earl Barbour, age 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior July 31, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital Raleigh, NC.
A native of Clayton, he was the son of the late Donald Earl Barbour and Callie Louise Barbour. He attended Smithfield Selma Senior High School and earned a Business Administration degree from NC Wesleyan College. He retired from Progress Energy after 25 years of service. His interests included guitar picking, singing, ham radio, photography, woodworking, blacksmithing and he earned his pilot's license. He was an avid reader and was known as "Mr. Social" by neighbors and friends.
He was a member of Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church in Smithfield and he enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita McLamb Barbour; his mother and father-in-law, Daniel and Mildred McLamb; brothers, Donnie Thomas Barbour and wife, Linda, David Powell Barbour and wife, Monica; several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and relatives will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 to 4:00p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be conducted at Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church for immediate family only on Friday. A graveside service, open to the public, will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Knollwood Memorial Park in Clayton.
