1/1
Richard Earl Barbour
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Earl Barbour

December 21, 1951 - July 31, 2020

Clayton

Richard Earl Barbour, age 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior July 31, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital Raleigh, NC.

A native of Clayton, he was the son of the late Donald Earl Barbour and Callie Louise Barbour. He attended Smithfield Selma Senior High School and earned a Business Administration degree from NC Wesleyan College. He retired from Progress Energy after 25 years of service. His interests included guitar picking, singing, ham radio, photography, woodworking, blacksmithing and he earned his pilot's license. He was an avid reader and was known as "Mr. Social" by neighbors and friends.

He was a member of Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church in Smithfield and he enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita McLamb Barbour; his mother and father-in-law, Daniel and Mildred McLamb; brothers, Donnie Thomas Barbour and wife, Linda, David Powell Barbour and wife, Monica; several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and relatives will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 to 4:00p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be conducted at Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church for immediate family only on Friday. A graveside service, open to the public, will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Knollwood Memorial Park in Clayton.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Barbour family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Gathering
08:30 - 04:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Knollwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLaurin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved