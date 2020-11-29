Richard (Rick) Wayne Fisher
January 24, 1949 - November 26, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Rick Fisher, 71, passed away peacefully at his Durham, NC home on November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, following a courageous battle with ALS.
Rick will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of laughter. He loved to laugh and hear others laugh at his stories and corny jokes. He knew every line from Christmas Vacation, Caddy Shack and Back to School. Rick was a life-long Steelers fan and an avid Duke fan. His favorite day of the year was Thanksgiving and, as his ALS progressed, we celebrated Thanksgiving monthly with a full turkey dinner. These were his most joyous days.
Rick was born and raised in South Park Township, a suburb of Pittsburgh. From his early years and throughout his life, Rick was always busy with a new project. His first job at the age of 9, delivering the Pittsburgh Press, was the start of a long life of dedication to work. A born entrepreneur, Rick never shied away from hard work and instilled this value in his children.
Rick received a BA with distinction in Business and Accounting from Waynesburg University. He joined a "Big Eight" firm and began his corporate journey. This journey resulted in family moves from Pittsburgh to New York to Research Triangle Park, to Boston and back to Durham for early retirement. He was always appreciative of working with and for great people, many of whom became life-long friends. In his final corporate role, Rick spent twelve years at Biogen helping the company move from a 400-person research organization to a 4,000-person commercial enterprise. He was most proud of his work at Biogen and the close friendships made while in Boston.
Rick inherited, from his parents, a duty to give back and provide service to the community. In addition to serving as the Vice Chairman of the Durham Chamber of Commerce and President and Treasurer of the Treyburn Homeowners Board, he dedicated his time to a variety of charities and non-profits including the Durham Rescue Mission (Development Committee), Sarah P. Duke Gardens (The Executive Committee of the Board of Advisors), the APS of Durham (master fundraiser), and the Durham Photography Club (Founder, President).
After retiring at 58, Rick combined his community service with his love of photography and became a professional photographer, donating 100% of his profits to charity. Becoming an accomplished photographer, Rick traveled the country and published photo books allowing him to donate over $200,000 to local charities. Holding a special place in his heart, Rick spent much of his time at Sarah P. Duke Gardens where he volunteered and formed a photography club.
Rick is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beth Fisher; daughters, Brigid King (Wayne) and Catherine Carroll (Mike); grandchildren, Madeleine and Austin, all of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Diane Dunbar of Powell Butte, OR. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, James and Orpah Fisher of Pittsburgh, PA.
We would like to thank Duke Hospice for the ongoing support and offer a special thank you to Tony Johnson for being a loving caregiver who turned into a loving friend. You meant the world to him, Tony.
The family will receive close friends and family from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Saturday, November 28th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Sunday, November 29th at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church in Durham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the APS of Durham, 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704; Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham, NC 27708; or Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27712. Condolences can be shared on his photography Facebook Page: Rick Fisher's Photography. Please visit his page to view and share his beautiful photos.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent towww.clementsfuneralservice.com
.